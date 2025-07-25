NHL Issues Statement on Hockey Canada Trial
The biggest news in the hockey world is the recent non-guilty verdict given to the five accused members of Hockey Canada in connection with a 2018 incident. The verdict shocked everyone and sparked numerous opinions on the matter.
The verdict delivered prompted a very intriguing and polarizing question: What's next for these five players? Will the NHL reinstate them and allow them to return to the league? In response to the news, the league shared the following statement.
"The allegations made in this case, even if not determined to have been criminal, were very disturbing and the behavior at issue was unacceptable," the league wrote. "We will be reviewing and considering the judge's findings. While we conduct that analysis and determine next steps, the players charged in this case are ineligible to play in the League."
The statement does not declare anything one way or the other, but only delays an eventual decision. The NHL has a unique personal conduct policy that is not dictated by the judicial systems of the United States and Canada. The conduct policy violation was the reason given when all five players were declared ineligible to play in the NHL.
Even with the not guilty verdict, the NHL did not instantly reinstate the players. Instead, they are opting to review the new materials and the judge's findings before making a final decision.
The five accused players are Cal Foote, Dillon Dube, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, and Michael McLeod. Neither player has suited up for a game since the 2023-2024 campaign, before their suspension began.
If the players are reinstated, they will likely find new jobs quickly. Carter Hart is a goalie, and he will likely be the first to sign a contract. With multiple teams pressed for goaltending depth, they'll likely turn to the 27-year-old puck stopper with over 200 NHL starts. The other four players are also likely to find new homes in the NHL upon reinstatement.
But first, they must have their suspensions lifted by the NHL and commissioner Gary Bettman. That isn't a guarantee at this point, but expect a determination to be shared in the coming days on the five recently acquitted hockey players.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!