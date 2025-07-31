Oilers Making Progress on Connor McDavid Extension
The Edmonton Oilers won't let the world's best player go to free agency so easily.
Since the Oilers lost their second-straight Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers in June, all eyes have been on superstar forward Connor McDavid, as he's now entering the final year of his contract. So far, there haven't been many updates on a potential extension, but the latest one is great news for Oilers fans.
While speaking on "Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer" on Tuesday, Edmonton general manager Stan Bowman shared that he's "very encouraged" by talks with McDavid and his agent, Judd Moldaver.
“I’ve had really good conversations with Judd since the season ended, and I’ve tried to give Connor his space, and I think that it’s important,” Bowman said. “You know, a lot of this is respecting the athlete and their timeline.
"So we haven’t had any of those types of detailed discussions yet, but we certainly will, and I think we’re very encouraged by all the conversations I’ve had to date. And when the time comes, the time comes.”
McDavid, 28, previously said he was in no rush to get a deal done. He also said that he a commitment to winning would influence where he'd sign, fueling speculation he could leave given Edmonton coming up short so often.
Regardless of where he signs, McDavid will most likely become the NHL's highest-paid player once again, likely commanding $16 million per year or more.
While McDavid has obviously not signed his contract yet, Bowman is optimistic that the two sides will come to an agreement sooner or later.
“I think that the one thing I’ve enjoyed in getting to know Connor is just his motivation and his leadership with our group,” Bowman said. “He’s such an amazing player, but we know that. But when you get a chance to see him and watch the way that he operates amongst the team that no one else gets to see.
“He’s a huge part of everything we do here, and so I don’t have a timeline update, but I do expect to have some conversations with them soon and. And hopefully get that wrapped up.”
