Oilers GM Makes Connor McDavid Top Priority
After a second straight loss in the Stanley Cup Final, Connor McDavid's future with the Edmonton Oilers has come into question.
McDavid, the best player in the league today, is entering the final year of an eight-year, $100 million contract ($12.5 million average annual value) that he signed back in 2017. He said at Thursday's exit interviews that he is "not in any rush to make a decision," which of course sent the hockey world into a frenzy.
It obviously goes without saying, but the Oilers want to keep McDavid in blue and orange for the rest of his career. General manager Stan Bowman said Friday that McDavid's future is the team's "No. 1 priority," which should come as a surprise to absolutely no one.
“Connor’s the best player in the League, the most important player in the League, he’s our captain, he’s our leader and certainly he’s a No. 1 priority,” Bowman said, per NHL.com. “I think listening to Connor’s take on things, he’s earned the right for us to be respectful of his time.”
Leon Draisaitl, McDavid's longtime running mate, signed an eight-year, $112 million extension ($14 million AAV) with the Oilers last summer. That will likely be the starting point for McDavid as he seeks his next contract, although it's a safe bet that he'll become the highest-paid player in the league.
“Certainly we’re eager to meet with him whenever he wants, but also understanding that he just went through a tough ending to the season,” Bowman said. “Timing-wise, Connor is going to drive that process, but there’s no question he’s a pivotal player on our team and not just what he does on the ice, but his leadership.
“I’ve had a chance to work with him now this year, and have been so impressed with things you probably don’t see, what kind of a teammate he is. He’s incredibly important to our group and whenever he’s ready we’re going to dive into that.”
McDavid's list of accomplishments through 10 NHL seasons is very impressive - including five Art Ross Trophies, four Ted Lindsay Awards, three Hart Trophies, the Rocket Richard Trophy in 2022-23 and the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2024 despite his team losing in the Stanley Cup Final. Again, though, that lack of a Stanley Cup on his resume is quite apparent, and Edmonton may not represent his best chance to win one.
