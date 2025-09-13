Patience is Key With Canadiens Top Defensive Prospect
While Montreal Canadiens 2023 fifth overall selection David Reinbacher has the pedigree of being a top-five pick, rushing him to play in the NHL might not be so wise.
Recently, on an airing of the Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro, Montreal Gazette sports columnist Stu Cowan spoke about Reinbacher with host Matt Ohayon. Of course, because he is so talented and smooth, the idea of him in the Canadiens' opening night lineup seems glamorous.
Cowan, however, thinks playing in the American Hockey League with the Laval Rocket makes the most sense.
"I expect him to start in Laval and I expect him to play monster minutes in all situations," said Cowan in response to Ohayon's comments about the battle for the Canadiens' sixth defensemen spot.
Reinbacher's development hasn't been linear, as he played his draft plus one campaign with EHC Kloten in Switzerland's top league, the NL. Though he played a lot of minutes in a system with which he was familiar, the team was atrocious.
Upon arriving in Laval, Reinbacher played 11 games and then had a full offseason to prepare for Canadiens training camp. While he looked steady, he had a knee injury during the preseason that limited him to just 10 games in the 2024-25 season with the Rocket.
Reinbacher's great instincts and strong mobility have come up in great offensive flashes, and he is a pretty gifted player from a defensive standpoint. However, the North American game is a little different in terms of smaller ice and less time to make decisions.
There is no secret that the Canadiens would benefit from having a right defenseman with some size, physicality and great two-way prowess, but rushing Reinbacher could prove detrimental to his development.
If Canadiens management's hands are forced at training camp because he performs so well, that is one thing, but even in the likely event that happens, the organization has thoughts of the bigger picture beyond next year.
Development isn't going to stop if he is in the NHL, but allowing Reinbacher to dominate in the AHL, or at least prove that he is too talented to stick around, would be reassuring. Being 100% healthy is important, but keeping expectations in check is equally important.
Reinbacher can refine his game, improve his gap control and perhaps form some rivalries that test how much bite he truly has, before moving on to the next level.
Another season in the AHL to ensure he is ready to play in the NHL for the 12-15 years would be a wise bit of business for Reinbacher and the Canadiens.
