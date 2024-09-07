Flyers Forward Sees Massive Upside for Second-Year Prospect
This season marks the start of a new era for the Philadelphia Flyers, all thanks to the arrival of one Matvei Michkov.
Michkov, the No. 7 pick in last year's draft, offers incredible offensive upside and true superstar potential. Having seen the 19-year-old up close, Flyers forward Joel Farabee can confirm that potential firsthand.
"You can see the skill and the way he sees the ice is pretty remarkable," Farabee told NBC Sports Philadelphia. "But honestly, it's hard to tell before you get into live action. I think as we go through training camp and get into the preseason games, you'll have a better understanding. Our summer skates are mostly working on skills and things like that, so it's hard to tell his complete game.
"But we're really excited for him. I've seen the clips of him playing in Russia last year, so if he can bring that skill over here, I think it's going to be awesome for him."
There was a time when Michkov was the consensus No. 2 prospect in his draft class behind Connor Bedard, who, as a reminder, was and still is considered a generational talent. Despite playing on HK Sochi, the worst team in the KHL in the 2022-23 season, Michkov recorded nine goals and 20 points in 27 games, with his .67 points per game being the best for any draft-eligible player in league history. In international play, he recorded 12 goals and 16 points in seven games during the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship.
However, concerns about him remaining in Russia for years after being drafted caused him to fall into Philadelphia's lap.
Luckily for the Flyers, they were able to get him into the NHL a whole two years before many expected him to come over. They were also able to sign him in July, which should help him prepare for the season ahead.
"It's really nice just having him at the rink every day, him getting to see what it takes to be an NHL player," Farabee said. "I'm assuming it's pretty overwhelming for him with the language barrier and things like that, but I think the Flyers' organization has done an awesome job at getting him settled.
"I think his mom and his brother are over here now. You can see him at the rink now, he's starting to really feel more comfortable. I think with most of our team in Philly now, he's getting to meet everybody. I think for him, the sky's the limit. He's a really good player on the ice and I can't wait for the fans to see him live and see what he can do."
