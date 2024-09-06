Former Champion Wants to Play With Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers finally proved they have what it takes to compete for the Stanley Cup when they came just one win away from glory. Not only did the Oilers miss winning the Cup by a game, but they followed that up by improving their roster over the offseason. They may have lost two key prospects to offer sheets, but they’ve attracted a lot of attention from veteran players looking to win.
Elliotte Friedman stated on the 32 Thoughts Podcast that players with modified no-trade clauses are starting to remove the Oilers from their no-trade lists.
Pairing players wanting to win and the Oilers looking for extra help on defense may open the door for a veteran blue liner.
Friedman also said the Oilers are still looking for another defenseman and former Cup champion Kevin Shattenkirk might want to take his talents north of the border.
“You know who I heard would be interested in potentially playing there?” Friedman asked. “Kevin Shattenkirk. That’s an example of what we were talking about. How Edmonton is coming off the list of places where people don’t want to go.”
The Oilers do have a full roster of defensemen meaning they would either have to make space or Shattenkirk would have to earn a role, but he may have them at the top of his list.
“I’ve heard that Shattenkirk would love to be a part of that team,” Friedman said. “If there’s a spot for him.”
Shattenkirk is a 35-year-old veteran who has played 14 seasons in the NHL with seven different teams. Over the years, he’s played in 952 games and recorded 484 total points (103G-381A).
The offensive production has taken a step back in recent years, but as a veteran presence with experience of winning, the Oilers might want to express some interest.
Shattenkirk won the Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 in his only season there. He spent the 2023-24 season with the Boston Bruins and doesn’t feel he’s ready to call it a career just yet.
The Oilers currently have a right side that features Evan Bouchard, Ty Emberson, and Troy Stecher. If they add Shattenkirk it wouldn’t be hard to believe he can overtake one of Emberson or Stecher on the depth chart.
With more players wanting to play alongside Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in Edmonton, the Oilers have opportunities opening up to continue to bolster their roster.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!