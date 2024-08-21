Penguins Amanda Kessel Faces Difficult Decision
Amanda Kessel is a trailblazer for women's hockey, and she's continuing her groundbreaking career with the Pittsburgh Penguins. In a flurry of management moves, the Penguins announced Kessel as the new assistant general manager for the organization's AHL affiliate. She will work alongside former NHL player and newly-named general manager Jason Spezza to form one of the most exciting management tandems in the hockey world.
As Kessel moves up the administrative ladder of the NHL with the Penguins, the organization isn't. closing the doors on her playing days. At just 32 years old, Kessel is still in her athletic peak. She was drafted to the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) by the Montreal organization, but hasn't confirmed whether or not she will suit up for the team this season, or at all.
For the Penguins, they've maintained a commitment to supporting Kessel's professional hockey career. When they brought her into the organization two years ago, they stated as such. A few months ago, Dubas reiterated that. With the announcement of Kessel's promotion, he sent a written statement to La Presse when asked the same question.
“We will support her no matter what she decides,” he told La Presse in a written statement. “This promotion is a reflection of the exceptional work she has done with us over the past few years as she continues to grow professionally.”
Montreal hopes Kessel makes the decision to join the organization. Speaking to The Hockey News, the team's general manager Daniele Sauvageau commented on Kessel's new role with the Penguins and what she anticipates this meaning for her commitment to Montreal.
“I was made aware of Amanda Kessel’s nomination, along with Pittsburgh Penguins’ General Manager Kyle Dubas’ declaration to the fact that the decision to pursue her playing career belongs to her and that he will support her decision,” she said. “I hope to see Amanda in a Montreal uniform this upcoming season so that all PWHL fans can appreciate her talent on the ice.”
Both sides wait for Kessel to make a decision, leaving both option on the table for the time being. If she opts out of playing, her work in the AHL with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins is already happening. Both organizations are hoping to have 100% of Kessel this season, but it's up to her to decide.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!