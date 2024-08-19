Penguins Announce Multiple Front Office Moves
The Pittsburgh Penguins haven't made many big roster moves this offseason, but they have made a variety of moves to shakeup and strengthen their front office. Continuing with that trend, the Penguins' announced the hiring and promotions of 13 people on their staff and hockey operations department. The team shared the news via press release and their X account.
The hirings are across multiple positions and departments. The team added three amateur scouts, two professional scouts, and a new goaltending coach for the team's ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.
Another notable addition to the organization is Kevin Elliott as the new head athletic trainer. Elliott replaces Chris Stewart in the role, who stepped down from his position after 29 seasons with the team. Elliott joins the Penguins after most recently spending three years with the Hockey Canada organization as their Manager of Medical Services. He's had stops in the QMJHL, with Hockey Canada's 2022 olympic team, the Florida Panthers, and the University of Prince Edward Island. He brings over 20 years of athletic training experience to the organization.
The staff promotions are primarily focused on the AHL affiliate and its management. Assistant general manager Jason Spezza has added the role of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's General Manager to his job title. He will now run the team's AHL club in addition to his duties as Kyle Dubas' AGM. In the team's press release they described the promotion for Spezza briefly, but laid out his new job responsibilities.
"In his expanded role," the team wrote. "Spezza will direct all facets of the Penguins' American Hockey League affiliate."
Joining him in the new management regime in Wilkes-Barre is United States Women's Team olympian Amanda Kessel, who was promoted from her role as special assistant to the general manager last season in Pittsburgh. She is now the Penguins' Manager of Minor League Operations and Assistant General Manager of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Working alongside Spezza, Kessel will also oversee the team's ECHL affiliate.
"In her new role, she will assist Spezza with all matters involving WBS," the team wrote. "And will oversee the Penguins' minor league affiliate in the ECHL (Wheeling) to ensure seamless communication between Pittsburgh and its member clubs."
