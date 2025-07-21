Penguins Perfect Destination for Disgruntled Blue Jackets Forward
The Columbus Blue Jackets find themselves in a tough spot as 24-year-old forward Yegor Chinakhov has requested a trade following misunderstandings with head coach Dean Evason. Chinakhov suited up for 30 games during the Blue Jackets surprising 2024-25 campaign, 23 fewer than the prior year that saw him post 29 points (16G-13A).
Chinakhov still has a lot to prove at the NHL level, and the Blue Jackets don’t have much choice but to find a trade partner. They might not have to look far, either, as a team like the Pittsburgh Penguins make perfect sense.
The Penguins aren’t in the mood to improve their lineup for the 2025-26 season and have their sights set towards the future. Chinakhov isn’t a prospect, but he is yet to hit his prime years in hockey.
Chinikhov could hit his stride in Pittsburgh, possibly perfectly aligning with a retooled Penguins lineup looking to get back in the Stanley Cup conversation.
The Penguins also formed a pattern over the last year by acquiring young players that are definitely NHL ready, but not making an impact with their team. Names like Philip Tomasino, Thomas Novak and Cody Glass all made their way to the Penguins after being cast away from their former teams.
Chinakhov fits that mold perfectly. He’s a young player with clear NHL talent who is looking for a new home in the league.
Both sides have the assets and mindset to make a move like this work. The Penguins have 17 draft picks in the first three round of the next three drafts, while the Blue Jackets are looking to build on an unexpectedly successful season.
Chinakhov didn’t play a huge role in the Blue Jackets’ success but believes he can be a go-to name for a different NHL team. The Penguins are looking to continue their pattern of trades while a few key names are on the trade block.
While the Blue Jackets decide what to do with the 24-year-old Russian forward, the Penguins are a key team to keep an eye on.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!