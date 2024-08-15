Penguins' Cody Glass Fires Back at Critic
The Pittsburgh Penguins kept themselves active in one of the slowest months of the NHL offseason and made a trade with the Nashville Predators. After swapping picks with the St. Louis Blues, the Penguins acquired forward Cody Glass from the Predators.
Glass is expected to fight for a depth role in the Penguins lineup and could start the season as the fourth-line center. After a tough 2023-24, Glass is looking to get his career back on track in Pittsburgh.
Fans have been sour on the Penguins recently, especially after missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs in back-to-back years. The direction the Penguins are heading doesn’t seem optimistic, and fans are itching to see a winning hockey team again.
A fan account on Instagram made a simple post about the trade, but one commenter had a lot to say about the team and the move.
“Our team is burdened by large contracts for old guys,” daily_grinds commented. “Leaving not much room to fill the team with scrubs. This guy is a scrub. Scrubs don’t win anything.”
Glass saw the comment and decided to respond to the negative feedback.
“Dude give me a chance.”
The comment has about 1,500 likes and counting.
Hockey players are notorious for rarely using social media, but when they do, they usually have a good sense of humor.
Glass is joining the Penguins entering the final year of his contract worth $2.5 million against the salary cap. In just 41 games during the 2023-24 season in Nashville, Glass scored just six goals and seven assists for 13 total points.
Glass hopes he can return to what made him the sixth overall pick of the Vegas Golden Knights in 2017. In 2022-23, he scored 14 goals and 21 assists for 35 points. That kind of production would do wonders for the Penguins' bottom six.
Over his 187-game career, Glass has scored 29 goals and 42 assists for 71 total points.
