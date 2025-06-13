Breakaway on SI

Porter Martone Has Shades of Oilers' Corey Perry

Porter Martone is the 2025 NHL Draft's premier power forward, and the Brampton Steelhead winger has drawn stylistic comparisons to the Edmonton Oilers' Corey Perry.

Tyler Major-Mcnicol

Jun 6, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers right wing Corey Perry (90) reacts after scoring a goal against the Florida Panthers during the third period in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images
For Montréal Canadiens fans, 2021 wasn’t so long ago, and it brings back the Cinderella story Stanley Cup final memories. The Canadiens had a brilliant blend of youth and experience. Nick Suzuki and Caulfield were just breaking in, and mentors like Corey Perry (currently playing for the Edmonton Oilers), Sean Monaghan and Eric Staal were seismic for the current Canadiens roster.

The 2025 top NHL draft prospect Porter Martone has drawn comparisons to Perry, whose resumé speaks for itself.

With the Canadians, Perry brought so many invaluable things into the locker room. Now in Edmonton, the grizzled veteran continues to age like fine wine, helping the Oilers fight for the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive season. 

He was by loved by the Canadian faithful, and they are very few who impact the game like Perry can.

These types of players are pillars for their teams and are very difficult to acquire. The surefire way to attract such players is by drafting them. 

Hughes could have himself an 18-year-old power forward who has been mentioned beside Perry many times. But he is expected to be off the board early. 

The Canadiens have come to expect a big splash from Hughes during the off-season, and at the draft specifically. 

Could you have a couple more packages put together to try and move up for Martone?

Loaded with pics and prospects, he could pursue many avenues, but the one that brings Martone to Montreal sounds like the best one. The importance of Perry to a hockey team is a measurable. 

Martone isn't Perry, but he has the talent, play-style and character that generally puts together a long, successful career in the NHL, and maybe Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis can show him some Corey Perry tape, if Hughes finds a way. He can play heavy skilled and just about necessary to win. Sound familiar?

Offensively, though, he can take over shift batting defenders with a shot that demands respect before threatening the needle with his brilliant playmaking. Martone is a winner, and just what Michael Hage and Ivan Demidov will one day need. 

At what price though? In typical Hughes fashion, we will only know when it happens.

