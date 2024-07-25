Panthers Defenseman Shares Stanley Cup With Six Nations
The summer with the Stanley Cup continues for the Florida Panthers. Defenseman Brandon Montour, now a member of the Seattle Kraken, had his day with the cup and it was a memorable one. The Canadian native brought the trophy to his hometown, Six Nations at Grand River. This First Nation reserve is the only place in North America where all six Haudenosaunee nations live together.
Montour's father is Indigenous Canadian and the family is of Mohawk descent. Oshweken, the village Montour's father was born in the Six Nations is a village with just over 1,500 people, and nearly the entire town came out to celebrate one of their own's achievements. A two-mile parade ensued, with the crowd in various Florida Panthers t-shirts and Brandon Montour jerseys.
For the recent Stanley Cup winner, it was more than just a homecoming. It was a way to display hope and an encouragement to dream to the community that has supported him. Speaking to NHL.com during the celebration, Montour shared how much this meant to him.
“I was a kid once and I grew up idolizing players, not just hockey but lacrosse,” he said. “And I think when you have one of your own or somebody that's close to, even if you don't know me, reaching this level, especially on a day like today, it's just a bonus for any kid growing up that wants to reach that level."
Montour hopes this won't be the last time he gets to celebrate this achievement with the Six Nations. Shortly after the season ended, he signed a massive seven-year contract with the Kraken, earning $50 million over the length of the deal. Regardless of how the next seven seasons play out, it's safe to say that Montour will continue sharing his journey with the folks of Six Nations at Grand River.
“It’s a privilege and an honor to play at this level, and this is something that I’ve been able to share with family and friends,” he said. “Today, I get to share it with everyone.”
