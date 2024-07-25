Penguins Icon Still Going Strong at 52
The last time Jaromir Jagr played an NHL game was New Year’s Eve 2017 as a member of the Calgary Flames. Despite that being his last of 24 seasons in the NHL, the hockey icon is still playing professionally at the age of 52.
After leaving the NHL, Jagr joined the Kladno Knights, the team he owns in his native Czechia. Jagr’s usual pattern with the Knights is to miss the start of each season, then join later and play 20 to 40 games.
Jagr's upcoming 2024-25 season will be different. The hockey icon has gotten even more in shape and plans to play every game.
“I want to play in every one,” Jagr told isport.cz. “I'm going to train full time."
Jagr says he’s already lost a good amount of weight and feels better than ever.
“Dropping is going better than I expected,” Jagr said. “I've lost six to seven kilos, but I can't tell you the exact weight, you'd still be envious."
Jagr says his goal is to knock off some fat to feel better and less tired while playing.
“I have also seen players who are fat and still score goals,” Jagr said. “Of course, in good shape you feel better and are less tired. It's about having the strength.”
2024 has been Jagr’s year, especially around the Pittsburgh Penguins organization. After many years of a rocky relationship, the fences were mended, and Jagr got the honor he deserved.
The Penguins officially retired Jagr’s No. 68 in an unforgettable weekend for Pittsburgh.
Before the jersey was flown to the rafters, Jagr joined the Penguins for a special practice where he was a full participant. Jagr took skating and stick-handling drills alongside other franchise icons like Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang.
After the jersey retirement, Jagr was on the ice in full uniform to take in warm-ups with the Penguins. A few Penguins, including Crosby, donned wigs to pay homage to Jagr’s famous mullet from the 1990s.
Even after Jagr weekend wrapped, his legend grew when a shipment of his bobbleheads was stolen en route to Pittsburgh. The Penguins retrieved the cargo, but it was another unforgettable moment in Jagr’s hockey story.
And that hockey story is still being written. At 52, Jagr is still playing professional hockey after 30+ years. The NHL’s second all-time leading scorer has no plans of calling this his “last dance.”
