Panthers Front Office Given Huge Vote of Confidence
The Florida Panthers celebrated their first Stanley Cup victory, and the entire organization is riding high. The players are taking their turns celebrating with Lord Stanley and the front office is putting the finishing touches on their roster heading into the new season.
While the organization prepares and celebrates their championship, the Panthers' front office accomplished something even more unlikely: building a dedicated fanbase that trusts them. Building up the hockey culture in Florida is an arduous task, just look at the Tampa Bay Lightning. It similarly took a championship for the Lightning's fanbase to buy in.
The Panthers have earned that same reputation and trust, and reporting around the league is backing that up as well. In a recent article by Dom Luszczyszyn of The Athletic, every front office in the NHL was ranked according to how trusted they are by their fans and supporters. This year's ranking had the recent Stanley Cup champions taking home the top spot. It's easy to place them there, but Luszczyszyn elaborated on what sets the organization apart.
"Everything the Panthers seem to touch turns into gold," he wrote. "Whether it’s a trade, a signing or an extension — it feels like they’re operating on an entirely different level from other teams. Even when certain moves don’t make sense at the time, the Panthers prove otherwise. Every player who comes to Florida looks like an amplified version of himself, and they all get signed for a fraction of their real worth. There’s something in the water here and it feels like one Stanley Cup might be just the beginning of this era. Doubt them at your own peril."
General manager Bill Zito has hit it out of the park over the past few years. He transformed the organization a few summers ago when he sent out high-scoring winger Jonathan Huberdeau and defenseman MacKenzie Weegar to the Calgary Flames for superstar Matthew Tkachuk. That move alone would place Zito and the Panthers' front office at the top of the list, but it doesn't end there.
Like Luszczyszyn writes, Zito's decisions across the board have been masterful. He hasn't dished out any regrettable contracts over the past two years, he's made shrewd trades, and he assembled one of the best cores in the NHL. With Zito still at the helm, the Panthers will continue having one of the best and most trusted front offices in the league for years to come.
