Former Hurricanes Defenseman Addresses Father's Social Media Antics
For nine seasons, Brett Pesce was a steady presence on the Carolina Hurricanes' blue line. One of the best two-way defenders in the NHL, Pesce helped build the Hurricanes into one of the league’s best teams, often a strong contender for the Stanley Cup.
Despite his many seasons in Carolina, Pesce left the Hurricanes in free agency, signing a six-year deal with the New Jersey Devils. Before reaching free agency, though, Pesce had to have a talk with his father.
Pesce spoke with the Morning Cuppa Hockey Podcast about how he doesn’t use social media much and doesn’t even have a Twitter account. His father, Brian, does have an account and tweets about his son pretty often.
Beyond just rooting for his son, Brian has crossed the line on more than one occasion.
“There’s been like three times I’ve had to call,” Pesce said. “’Dad, come one man.’”
Pesce told the story of a now-deleted tweet from his dad that suggested he was leaving Carolina well before he officially became a free agent.
The Hurricanes were knocked out of the playoffs in the second round by the New York Rangers. Pesce had been out of the lineup with a lower-body injury since Game 2 of the opening round.
Not long after the Hurricanes saw their Cup chances come to an end, Brian tweeted out a thank you to the Carolina fans and promised to return when Brett returned to
“After Game 6, I’m devastated,” Pesce said. “I know this could be my last game; I didn’t even get to play with the boys… An hour later, post our season being over, he’s thanking the fans, and telling them he’s going to come back when I play the Canes.”
At the time of the tweet, Pesce was still a member of the Hurricanes and had a chance to re-sign before hitting free agency.
“I’m like, ‘Dad, I’m trying to stay a Cane,’” Pesce said.
Pesce, a New York native, ended up signing closer to home with the Devils but was obviously unhappy about his father’s social media antics.
“I didn’t speak to him for like a week.”
