NHL Analyst Picks Two Sleepers to Make Playoffs
It’s been a tough few years for the Utah Hockey Club, yet they’ve only been a team for two months. Born out of the turmoil surrounding the Arizona Coyotes, Utah is the NHL’s newest franchise and is already looking to make some noise.
While the roster is still mostly Coyotes, Utah has been hard at work creating a roster they can call their own. They’ve added Mikhail Sergachev, John Marino, and Ian Cole to their defensive group and should see significant growth from their young forwards.
This new-found positivity within the organization, plus the game-changing additions, makes analysts believe there’s something special going on in Utah. According to Mike Rupp on NHL Network, Utah is a team that may sneak into the playoffs.
“I think that team is set really well to make the playoffs this season,” Rupp said. “I love their offseason moves.”
Rupp discussed those three defensive additions and what they bring to Utah, as well as forward signing Kevin Stenlund. Coming off a Stanley Cup championship with the Florida Panthers, Stenlund not only brings important experience but should be difficult to skate with.
“We know what he did in Florida,” Rupp said. “I think that he’s going to be tough to play against. That’s the biggest thing that the Coyotes, now Utah, needs to be is harder to play against.”
For over a decade, the Coyotes have been a walk in the park for opponents. Since 2012, the Coyotes have made the playoffs once, and that was thanks to an expanded 24-team bubble playoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In just about every season, including that 2019-20 shortened season, the Coyotes have finished in the bottom half of the Pacific Division.
Now, with a fresh look, a new city, better ownership, improved skaters, and higher morale, the Utah Hockey Club may sneak into the postseason in its first year of existence.
Rupp also said the New Jersey Devils are a team who missed the postseason in 2024 but can easily find their way back.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!