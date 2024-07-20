Senators Entering Make or Break Season
The last time the Ottawa Senators made the Stanley Cup Playoffs, they lost in a heartbreaking double overtime Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Final. The organization from top to bottom has completely changed since Pittsburgh Penguins forward Chris Kunitz ended their Cup dreams, but a new light may have been sparked.
The upcoming 2024-25 season is going to be important for the Senators, and it could be one that sees them break their playoff drought. According to a former NHL veteran turned analyst, it’s a make-or-break year in Ottawa.
Mike Rupp played 11 years in the NHL and has since turned to broadcast and analysis, mostly with the NHL Network. Rupp says the Senators must find their way into the postseason, or significant changes might follow.
“They will make the playoffs this year, or the whole thing will be busted up,” Rupp said. “The rubber meets the road this year in Ottawa.”
Under new ownership as of last season, the Senators need to find their way back into the postseason. The new group upstairs wants to see a winner, and certain players are on the verge of changes to their situations.
After the 2024-25 season, captain Brady Tkachuk's no-move clause kicks in. The following year, Josh Norris's modified no-trade clause starts up. Tim Stutzle the year after that.
Veteran leader Claude Giroux is entering the final year of his contract and possibly his career. At 36 years old, there may not be much left in the tank.
The Senators defense corps is pretty locked in, but both netminders for the 2024-25 season are on expiring deals.
It’ll be up to the Senators to prove this core of young players has what it takes, or the threat of breaking it up seems very real. This is the last season in which key faces like Tkachuk are easy to move without restrictions.
They’ve been on the cusp of progression for long enough. If the Senators can’t get it done and take that next step forward, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a myriad of changes within the lineup.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!