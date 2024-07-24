Canadiens Have Plan to Develop Top Prospect in Russia
The Montreal Canadiens have a bright future ahead of them, with multiple key prospects and young superstars. Previous reports indicated that one of the Canadiens’ top prospects, Ivan Demidov, might leave Russia for North America.
Demidov has spent the last few seasons floating around the SKA St. Petersburg organization of the KHL, but speculation arose that he wouldn’t stay much longer. In an update from matchtv.ru, Demidov will remain in the KHL, and a joint plan is being put together between St. Petersburg and the Canadiens.
SKA head coach Roman Rotenberg discussed the plan with the Russian outlet.
“Montreal and I have a joint plan for Demidov’s development,” Rotenberg said. “Our goal is for Ivan to have his best season in the KHL.”
The Canadiens will let Demidov play out his contract with SKA, which runs through 2025, and keep lines of communication open throughout the year. Demidov has only played six games at the KHL level but multiple full seasons with their lower MHL league.
In 30 MHL games this past season, Demidov scored 23 goals and 37 assists for 60 total points. He tacked on 28 points in (11g-17A) in 17 playoff games. Demidov was named the MHL’s most valuable player for 2023-24.
“We have a very strong, skilled roster. And this will benefit Demidov.”
Not only is there a plan to let Demidov develop in the KHL, but there have never been any discussions about him leaving for Canada. Rotenberg says the reports of him possibly leaving St. Petersburg were fabricated.
“There was no talk even about him leaving for Canada,” Rotenberg said. “It was the ill-wishers who threw in fake news.”
The Canadiens selected Demidov fifth overall in the 2024 NHL Draft, and he shot to the top of the organization’s prospect pool. The Athletic lists Demidov as the NHL’s third-best prospect with extremely high expectations.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!