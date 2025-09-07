Sharks Assistant GM Abruptly Resigns
San Jose Sharks assistant general manager Ryan Clowe has resigned from his role, the team announced Sunday.
No specific reason was given for Clowe's resignation, but in a statement released by the team, he said the decision was "in the best interest of my family."
“Recently, I had to make the extremely difficult decision to resign from my position as assistant general manager with the San Jose Sharks,” Clowe said in the statement. “I truly loved being back in San Jose and working with Mike Grier and his entire team, but at this point, this decision is in the best interest of my family."
“The franchise has an exciting future ahead and is set up to be successful for a long period of time, and I am grateful to Mike and (team president) Jonathan Becher for giving me the opportunity to return to San Jose.”
Unfortunately, this isn't the first time Clowe has had to resign from a job abruptly. In January of 2019, he stepped down as head coach of the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers after dealing with medical issues related to past concussions. This came after he missed several games in November of 2018.
Clowe, 42, spent just one year with the Sharks' front office. Before that, he spent the 2023-24 season with the New York Rangers as an advisor to general manager Chris Drury.
“I was part of a great organization, a great team that (just finished) making a run in the playoffs,” Clowe said after joining the Sharks in July of 2024, per Mercury News. “Once I spoke with Mike, and (we) went through it, it was an opportunity that I couldn’t turn down.”
Clowe's duties reportedly included working with the scouting and development staffs and helping to "oversee all aspects of the Sharks' hockey operations department."
As a player, Clowe spent 10 years in the NHL with the Sharks, Rangers and New Jersey Devils. The St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, native finished his career with 112 goals and 309 points in 471 games while averaging 16:29 of ice time. He also scored 18 goals and 46 points in 70 postseason games (68 with San Jose, two with New York).
The Sharks have finished dead last in the league standings in each of the past two seasons, but with a stellar young core headlined by 2024 No. 1 overall pick Macklin Celebrini, they should be on the way up before long.
