Kraken Captain Out Multiple Months Following Surgery
Before the start of the 2024-25 season, the Seattle Kraken named veteran forward Jordan Eberle as their second-ever captain. After 20 games as captain, the Kraken have announced that Eberle will be out for multiple months.
The Kraken revealed that Eberle underwent surgery on his pelvis, and a timeline for return is set for at least three months.
Eberle was an early exit from the Kraken lineup last week against the Chicago Blackhawks. In the 3-1 Kraken win, Eberle only played eight shifts and 6:22 of ice time before leaving the contest.
In 17 games played this season, Eberle has scored six goals and five assists for 11 total points. Eberle got to Seattle as part of their 2021 Expansion Draft. In Four years with the Kraken, he has played in 256 games, scored 64 goals and 98 assists for 162 total points.
Before being taken by the Kraken, Eberle played with the Edmonton Oilers and New York Islanders.
Over the course of 15 years in the NHL, Eberle has played in 1,035 games and picked up 305 goals and 408 assists for 713 career points.
In three games so far without Eberle in the lineup, the Kraken have gone 2-1-0, and will have to fight to keep themselves in the playoff hunt. With a 10-9-1 record, the Kraken are just a point out of a wild card spot.
