Hurricanes Forward Riding Red-Hot Streak
The Carolina Hurricanes signed forward Jack Roslovic over the summer to bef up their offensive depth. With the departure of high-scoring winger Jake Guentzel in free agency, the Canes opted to supplement their middle-six and create more opportunities for their draft picks to vie for.
Someone should tell that to Roslovic, however, because his performance for the Hurricanes so far this season is impressive. The former first-round pick of the Winnipeg Jets has never been considered a top line player, but he's scoring at a career-high rate and it's earning him playing time alongside their top center, Sebastian Aho.
Through the first 19 games of the season, Roslovic already has 11 goals. His previous best in an individual season is 22, meaning he's already halfway to that number with the season just a quarter of the way done.
And while Roslovic's miraculous shooting percentage of 21% will fall back down to earth, it doesn't mean the opportunities will go away. The Hurricanes like what they have in the 29-year-old forward. He's showing another level of scoring early on, but he's still one of the better skaters in the league and oen of more dependable two-way players on offense. The Canes are already experiencing that first-hand.
One of the areas Roslovic is finding more success this season is in front of the net. He has four of his goals this season scored in the high-danger area of the offensive zone, and it's not a coincidence. He does a phenomenal job of using his body and positioning skills to get inside defenders and free his stick up for rebounds.
Take a look at his 11th goal of the season as a great example. He begins the play behind the net and as the puck works up towards the blue line, Roslovic slips towards the net front and before any defender can properly tie up his stick, he's able to poke home a rebound.
There's so much to like about Roslovic's game. While he is not the superstar that someone like Guentzel is, the Columbus, Ohio native is fitting like a puzzle piece with his new team and he's riding the hottest offensive run of his NHL career.
