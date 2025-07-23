Blues Share Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne
The tragic death of Ozzy Osbourne rocked many around the world, the St. Louis Blues included.
Osbourne, best known as the lead singer of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath, passed away Tuesday at the age of 76. He just played his final show at the Back to the Beginning concert event on July 5 due to ongoing health issues. He is survived by his wife Sharon and his six children.
Shortly after news of Osbourne's death broke, the Blues reposted a photo of Osbourne in a team jersey with the caption "St. Louis loves you, Ozzy. RIP." Osbourne originally posted that photo of him cheering on the Blues on June 12, 2019, the same day they won their first Stanley Cup.
Surprisingly, this isn't the only iconic photo of Osbourne wearing a Blues jersey.
During his Bark at the Moon Tour in 1984, Osbourne played two shows in St. Louis, one at St. Louis Arena — the Blues' former home — on Feb. 9 and the second at the Kiel Opera House on May 3. Though it's not 100 percent certain, it's believed he purchased a vintage Blues jersey during one of those visits.
Later on May 15 of that same year, Osbourne was arrested for public intoxication while wearing that very jersey in Memphis, Tenn. He was released just a few hours later, but his mugshot in the Blues jersey became iconic over time. It resurfaced during the Blues' aforementioned Stanley Cup run in 2019, forever tying him to the team.
Osbourne unfortunately battled alcoholism throughout his life, even leading to his firing from Black Sabbath in 1979. However, he improved later in life. In February of 2021, he revealed in an interview with Variety that he had been sober for seven years.
Osbourne leaves behind an incredible legacy, selling well over 100 million albums and being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, first with Black Sabbath in 2006 and then as a solo artist in 2024. He will forever hold an iconic place in rock history.
