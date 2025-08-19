Blues Sign Former Bruins Forward to PTO
The St. Louis Blues have signed veteran forward Milan Lucic to a professional tryout (PTO), the team announced Tuesday morning.
Lucic, 37, last played with the Boston Bruins in 2023-24, but appeared in just four games before taking an indefinite leave of absence. What was supposed to be a triumphant return to Beantown, where Lucic spent eight seasons (2007-15) and won a Stanley Cup in 2011, turned out to be anything but.
While nursing an injury in November of 2023, Lucic was arrested and charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident with his wife. Prosecutors dropped the case in February of 2024 after his wife invoked marital privilege and refused to testify, though he remained on leave for the rest of the season.
"Milan Lucic will remain on indefinite leave from the organization for the remainder of the 2023-24 season," the Bruins said in a statement, per ESPN. "The Boston Bruins organization supports Milan and his family as he continues his personal rehabilitation."
Lucic also entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program after having his charges dropped. The Blues noted in their announcement that he has completed the program and been reinstated by the league.
The Vancouver native was a second-round pick by the Bruins in the 2006 NHL Draft. In 1177 games with the Bruins, Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames, Lucic has scored 233 goals and 533 points with a plus-59 rating. He also has 29 goals and 77 points with a plus-32 rating in 136 playoff games.
Lucic is best known as a bruiser, having racked up 3,265 hits and 1,301 penalty minutes in his career (plus 451 hits and 229 penalty minutes in the playoffs). That aspect of his game should still be intact despite him now being in his late 30s.
After a mediocre start to the season, the Blues were one of the hottest teams in the NHL after the 4-Nations break in February, going 18-4-3 after that point. That included a 12-game winning streak that lasted most of March and into early April, which vaulted them into playoff contention almost single-handedly. They earned the final wild card spot and gave the Presidents' Trophy-winning Winnipeg Jets all they could handle in the first round, but fell 4-3 in a double-overtime Game 7 to lose the series in heartbreaking fashion.
