Blues Unveil New Logo, Uniforms
The St. Louis Blues have worn more or less the same primary uniforms for more than a decade now, only making minor changes in that time. Until now, that is.
On Tuesday, the Blues unveiled their new primary logo and uniforms, inspired heavily by the team's heritage. The new primary home uniform is essentially their previous third uniform being promoted, while the primary road uniform is very similar to the one they wore for the 2022 Winter Classic, albeit with white as the main color instead of cream.
“The heritage jersey reflects the rich, compelling history of the St. Louis Blues, and it is one of the most classic jerseys in the National Hockey League,” Blues chairman Tom Stillman said, per the team's website. “The response of Blues fans to this jersey has been overwhelming, and we are pleased to share the updated versions with our supporters everywhere.”
According to the team's brand guide, the new logo "reclaims the raw energy of the franchise's earliest days, its bold curves now sharpened for a new era." It is very similar to the throwback logo they had been using, but with some modern tweaks.
“Evolving one of the most iconic marks in our sport was a responsibility our brand team and equipment staff undertook with great pride over years of collaboration,” Blues president Chris Zimmerman said. “Playing in three Winter Classics gave us the opportunity to explore elements of our past that produced remarkable designs, validating the strong affinity for heritage blue becoming our primary team color shared by our fans and players."
"The evolution of the Blue Note, and development of additional brand marks, provides our fans new ways to express and celebrate their support for the St. Louis Blues.”
Fans of the old look need not worry, as the Blues will keep their now-former home jersey around as a third jersey for the foreseeable future.
