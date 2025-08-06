Tkachuk Family Comes Together for NHL 26 Cover
On Monday, EA Sports announced that Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk will appear on the cover of the upcoming NHL 26 video game, a well-deserved honor after winning back-to-back Stanley Cups. However, he'll have some company on the deluxe edition of the game
On Wednesday, EA announced that Brady Tkachuk, Matthew's brother and captain of the Ottawa Senators, and Keith Tkachuk, their father who played 18 NHL seasons himself, would appear alongside Matthew on the deluxe edition. Keith is wearing a St. Louis Blues jersey on the cover, honoring the team he spent the most time with (counting the original Winnipeg Jets and Phoenix Coyotes separately).
“My dad, Brady and I are all unique and play the way we want to,” Matthew said, per NHL.com. “Sharing the cover of NHL 26 is an extension of that."
Brady, 25, hasn't had the same postseason success as his older brother, but is leading an Ottawa team on the rise. The Senators made their first playoff appearance in eight years last season, and though they lost to the rival Toronto Maple Leafs in six games, they put up more than a respectable fight.
“Growing up, Matthew and I dreamed of playing just like our dad,” Brady said. “Even now, his influence on how we play and prepare remains huge. It’s an honor to be featured on the cover, and having him standing alongside us makes the whole thing even better.”
Keith, on the other hand, appeared in 1,201 games for three different teams (Jets/Coyotes, Blues and Atlanta Thrashers). He finished his career with 538 goals and 1,065 points, setting quite the example for his sons.
"I always told the boys to play hard, be smart, and never lose their personality out there," Keith said. "What you see now is two players with totally unique styles, and I’m proud to be sharing the cover with them.”
NHL 26 is said to feature heightened realism thanks to the new ICE-Q 2.0 technology, which uses various NHL EDGE data points including skating speed, shot power and more.
“I’ve always tried to bring my own style to the ice, and seeing that captured in NHL 26 makes it feel like it is really me out there,” Matthew said.
NHL 26 launches on Sept. 12 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Those who pre-order the deluxe edition can start playing a week early on Sept. 5.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!