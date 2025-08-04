Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk Revealed as NHL26 Cover Athlete
The year just keeps getting better for Florida Panthers’ superstar Matthew Tkachuk. After winning the second straight Stanley Cup of his NHL career, the feisty and dynamic Tkachuk was named as the cover athlete for EA Sports’ NHL26 video game.
This marks the second time that a Panthers player is the cover athlete for the NHL video game. In 1997, goalie John Vanbiesbrouck became the first goalie and player from the Florida franchise to grace the cover. Now, Tkachuk joins the goaltender as this year’s cover athlete. Adding the cherry on top is the cover image is Tkachuk triumphantly holding the Stanley Cup above his head.
Tkachuk has been one of the best players in the league since the Panthers acquired him in the summer of 2022. In the three seasons since his arrival, Florida has ascended the mountain twice and sits atop the NHL as the premier franchise. His first season as a Panther, he recorded 40 goals and 69 assists for 109 points in 79 regular-season contests and 24 points in 20 postseason games.
The next season, he continued his point-per-game scoring average. In 80 regular-season games, he notched 26 goals and and 62 assists for 82 points and 22 points in 24 postseason games en route to the team's first championship.
Last season, injuries limited him to just 52 regular-season games. The 27-year-old still managed to score 22 goals and 35 assists for 57 points, but managed to score eight goals and pitch in 15 assists for 23 points in 23 games. He also was a crucial piece of the United States team that won the silver medal at the 4 Nations Face Off earlier in the year.
Tkachuk has played in 642 NHL games between the Panthers and the Calgary Flames. He’s recorded 240 goals, 396 assists and 636 points. He's under contract with Florida through the 2029-2030 season with a $9.5 million salary cap hit.
The Panthers will likely be without Tkachuk to begin their 2025-2026 season. As they attempt to win a third straight Stanley Cup, they’ll have to get off to a strong start without one of their best and most important players.
