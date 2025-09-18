Maple Leafs Captain Eager To Start New Season
The Toronto Maple Leafs will look a little different in their home opener on October 8 against the Montreal Canadiens, but their captain, Auston Matthews, is excited to get started. Mitch Marner's departure will be difficult to absorb, but they will do their best to replace him by committee.
Of course, Matthews knows that Marner's nine seasons with the club showed how tremendously important and skilled he was, but the Maple Leafs' lack of playoff success signalled that changes were needed. With the core still intact, Matthews, John Tavares and William Nylander will have to step up, and Morgan Rielly will continue to lead a mostly veteran blueline.
The addition of 24-year-old defenseman Henry Thrun brings a bit of youth to the blueline and marks the departure of enforcer Ryan Reaves. Nicolas Roy, who was acquired in the Marner deal, will also present a new face. Although he isn't expected to replace Marner's production, he will have expectations to help out in the top six.
There are also high hopes for Mattias Maccelli, who had fallen out of favor in Utah, thanks to their tremendous drafting of smallish but skilled forwards. Maccelli could develop into a top-six piece for the Leafs, thanks to his great vision, speed and tremendous playmaking abilities.
Despite finishing first in the Atlantic Division in 2024-25, the Leafs' playoffs didn't play out the way they would have liked. Beating the Ottawa Senators in six games was great for their confidence, and they were feeling good against the Florida Panthers. However, their 2-0 series lead quickly evaporated, and despite avoiding getting beaten in four straight games, the Leafs were clobbered 6-1 in game 7.
It hasn't been rosey for the Leafs, who need more out of everybody, especially their highest paid players. And the seismic change without Marner, will add more to their plates, but will also give them an opportunity to prove they can go further. Otherwise, there could be even more changes next offseason.
Matthews is here now, and excited about the group that the Leafs will start the season with, and Matthew Knies, who has shown power forward tendencies and scoring potential, should be another guy who helps the Leafs' scoring punch.
Changes were necessary, and Matthews' words spoke loudly, but the way the Leafs present on the ice is what is going to speak the loudest of all.
