Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews Speaks on Mitch Marner Departure
The Toronto Maple Leafs cut ties with one of their best and most popular players earlier in the offseason, sending forward Mitch Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights. After nine seasons as one of the most skilled players in the league, the Maple Leafs didn’t have much choice but to move on from Marner.
Playoff failures continued to add up for the Maple Leafs and a massive change was needed to shake up the organization. He was at the end of his deal, but the Maple Leafs and Golden Knights worked out a sign-and-trade to complete Marner’s move to Vegas.
Not many names from the Maple Leafs organization have had a chance to speak on Marner’s departure since the move. Captain Auston Matthews recently caught up with the media and was asked his thoughts on Marner.
“We’ll obviously miss him,” Matthews said at the Hockey Night in Brampton Event. “He’s a great friend, great teammate. That’s kind of the business side of it that’s tough.”
Marner’s move away from Toronto felt like a long time coming. As playoff struggles continued and certain off-ice instances continued to pile up, the Maple Leafs were running out of options with Marner.
“Obviously, I wish him nothing but the best,” Matthews said. “We’ll just keep it moving.”
Marner played 657 regular season game with the Maple Leafs in his nine years in Toronto, scoring 221 goals and 520 assists for 741 total points. As an elite-level playmaker, Marner is a three-time All-Star, was part of the All-Rookie Team in 2017 and recently helped Team Canada win gold at the 4 Nations Face-Off.
With the Olympics right around the corner, Marner is sure to get an invite to once again don the red and white on the international stage.
Marner wasn’t the only big move made by the Maple Leafs this offseason, as president Brendan Shanahan was also relieved of his duties following the 2024-25 season.
The Maple Leafs will have a bit of a different identity heading into 2025-26, but Matthews is feeling motivated by the new possibilities.
"Feeling good, obviously a lot of changes, but feeling excited about the guys we brought in and obviously excited about the guys that we have," Matthews said. "I know we have a great team and great group of guys in the locker room, so looking forward to getting started.”
Replacing Marner’s production won’t be easy, and Matthew believes it will have to be a team effort.
“Guys are going to have to take some steps,” Matthews said. “But I think that's a good thing, a good problem to have, so really looking forward to it."
The Maple Leafs open their 2025-26 season on October 8 against the Montreal Canadiens and don’t see Marner again until January. The Maple Leafs travel to Vegas on January 15, then host the Golden Knights just over a week later for Marner’s return to Toronto on January 23.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!