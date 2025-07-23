Maple Leafs New Forward Shares Touching Reason for Number Choice
Dakota Joshua is in for a major change of scenery this season, having been traded from the Vanoucver Canucks to the Toronto Maple Leafs earlier this month.
However, that's not the biggest change in his life over the past year, nor is it even close.
Last year, Joshua, 29, was diagnosed with testicular cancer and had to undergo surgery in September. He was thankfully able to return to action in November, but his play took a noticeable hit as he only scored seven goals and 14 points in 57 games, a stark contrast from when he scored 18 goals and 32 points in 63 games the year before.
“For sure it puts your life in perspective,” Joshua told the Toronto Sun. “The biggest takeaway is that anything can happen to you, so make the most of (life). But after coming out the other side, I’m stronger as a person. It makes you confident you can get through anything.”
In coming to Toronto, however, Joshua has the chance to honor someone with a similar story. The Dearborn, Mich., native revealed that he will keep his No. 81 jersey with the Maple Leafs, being the first player to wear the number since Phil Kessel's departure in 2015. Kessel, who spent six years with the Maple Leafs, dealt with testicular cancer as a rookie with the Boston Bruins in 2006-07.
“I love the mojo there,” Joshua said. “I knew his story and looking forward to playing a long time here like Kessel did.”
Kessel, 37, has not played the past two seasons, and his NHL career is likely over. However, he won three Stanley Cups - two with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017 and one with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023 - so he leaves a heck of a legacy behind.
Additionally, coming to Toronto is a full-circle moment for Joshua. He was actually drafted by the Maple Leafs way back in 2014, but didn't appear in a game for the club and was traded to the St. Louis Blues for future consideration in 2019. He finally broke into the league with St. Louis, became a regular with Vancouver and now returns back to his first NHL home.
“Being drafted by the Leafs was very special, a big moment in my career. It didn’t work out, a mix of not being the right fit and a better opportunity with the Blues."
“But I had fun at Toronto’s camps and coming here today (to the Ford Centre practice facility) it was a little familiar to me.”
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!