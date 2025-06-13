Longtime Maple Leafs Broadcaster To Retire
It's the end of an era for the Toronto Maple Leafs, not just on the ice due to the changes sure to come in free agency, but in the broadcast booth as well.
Joe Bowen, who's handled play-by-play duties for the Maple Leafs for over 40 years now, announced Friday that the 2025-26 season will be his last behind the mic.
"I have been totally blessed to be able to do 'My Dream Job' for this long, eclipsing the career of my idol [former 'Hockey Night in Canada' broadcaster] Foster Hewitt," Bowen said in a statement posted to social media. "I will reach over 3,800 games some time this season. Thanks so very much to all who have made this wonderful career possible."
Bowen, 74, made his play-by-play debut for the Maple Leafs in 1982 on CJCL radio. He served as the play-by-play announcer on regional TV broadcasts from 1989-95 and then again from 1998-2014, though he still did radio during nationally televised "Hockey Night in Canada" games. After that, he moved back to radio exclusively when Rogers acquired NHL broadcasting rights, appearing on both TSN Radio 1050 and Sportsnet Radio 590 The Fan.
In 2018, Bowen won the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award, awarded annually, "in recognition of members of the radio and television industry who made outstanding contributions to their profession and the game during their career in hockey broadcasting," and received a plaque at the Hockey Hall of Fame.
After 44 years calling Maple Leafs games, Bowen thanked the fans for their support the entire time.
"You are the most loyal and demonstrative fans on the face of the Earth," Bowen said. "I cannot thank you enough. I sincerely hope that this will be the 'one before I am done' season for the Leafs as they chase that elusive Cup."
