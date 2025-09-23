Maple Leafs Goalie Takes Leave of Absence
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll is taking a personal leave of absence, the team announced. Chris Johnston of TSN and The Athletic first reported the news.
"The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that Joseph Woll has taken a leave of absence from the team to attend to a personal family matter," the Maple Leafs said in a statement. "No additional details will be provided at this time, and we ask that his privacy be respected."
Woll, 27, was reportedly absent from practice over the weekend due to an illness.
The Missouri native started 41 of the 42 games he appeared in last season, setting new career-highs in both starts and appearances. He finished with a .909 save percentage, a 2.73 goals against average and a 27-14-1 record to help the Maple Leafs win the Atlantic Division. He has a .910 save percentage and a 2.74 goals against average in 78 career games (75 starts).
However, the Maple Leafs went with Anthony Stolarz - who had a league-best .926 save percentage along with a 2.14 goals against average and a 21-8-3 record - as their starter in the playoffs. Woll then sat on the bench for the entire first round against the Ottawa Senators, but was thrust back into action after Stolarz suffered an injury in Game 1 of the second round against the Florida Panthers.
Just like the team as a whole, though Woll unfortunately struggled throughout the series as he finished with a .886 save percentage and a 3.56 goals against average. The Panthers eliminated the Maple Leafs with a 6-1 victory in Game 7 at Scotiabank Arena.
That defeat, the Maple Leafs' eighth-straight in a winner-take-all game, proved to be the end of an era in Toronto. Star forward Mitch Marner left this offseason in a sign-and-trade with the Vegas Golden Knights, and while the Maple Leafs kept other key players such as John Tavares, they're going to ice a very different roster this season compared to years past.
However, the Maple Leafs' goaltending last season was better than it had been in a long time. Stolarz received a lot of the credit - and rightfully so, he was outstanding throughout the season - but Woll deserves props for his play as well. Hopefully, he will be able to pick up where he left off when he returns to the team.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!