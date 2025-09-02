Maple Leafs Extend Promising Goaltender
The Toronto Maple Leafs are investing further in their goaltending ahead of the 2025-2026 season. The organization is set to enter the upcoming NHL campaign with a tandem of Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz, the same duo that anchored the team to another postseason berth. Playing a part in that success last season was rising goalie Dennis Hildeby, and the Maple Leafs are making sure the young goalie is around for several years to come.
The Maple Leafs announced that the organization and Hildeby agreed to a new, three-year contract extension. The deal carries an average annual value of $841,667.
The three-year deal keeps Hildeby in the Toronto organization through the 2027-2028 campaign, but it also allows for the promising goalie to continue developing into a full-time NHL puck-stopper. The deal is a two-way contract for the first two seasons, according to the Leafs' announcement, but converts into a one-way contract for the final year of the deal.
Hildeby made his NHL debut with Toronto this past season, making six starts for the Maple Leafs. He posted a record of 3-3-0 with a goals against average of 3.33 and an .878 save percentage.
When not recalled to the NHL roster, he's been anchoring the Maple Leafs' American Hockey League affiliate, the Toronto Marlies. In 30 starts with the Marlies. He earned a record of 16-9-4. He was one of the most impressive goalies in the AHL as well, collecting a goals-against average of 2.55 with two shutouts and a .908 save percentage. He is set to start the 2025-2026 season in the AHL.
The 24-year-old goalie has played his entire NHL career in the Maple Leafs organization. The 6'7" goaltender was a bit overlooked in his draft class. He fell out of the first three rounds, and Toronto drafted Hildeby in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft, selecting him with the 122nd overall pick. Since making the jump to North America, he's appeared in 73 AHL contests in addition to his six NHL appearances.
Hildeby was born in Jarfalla, Sweden, and he came up the development ranks as a prominent goalie in the Swedish circuit. Before turning professional with the Leafs, he was a standout performer in the top Swedish junior and professional leagues. His final season played in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) with Farjestad BK, he went 11-9 over 21 starts, but he posted an impressive 2.26 goals-against average, a .918 save percentage and three shutouts.
