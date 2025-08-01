Maple Leafs, RFA Forward Set Arbitration Numbers
It's very unusual for there to only be one NHL player to reach their arbitration hearing, but that's the case this year.
The player in question? Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson.
The two sides are set to go to arbitration on Sunday, and now they know the numbers they'll be working with. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Robertson set his value for the case at $2.25 million, while the Leafs set his value at $1.2 million.
If the case goes to a hearing, Robertson would only be eligible to sign a one- or two-year deal, with the Leafs choosing the term as the party that did not elect arbitration. Of course, they can still settle the case at any point before the hearing, but time is not on their side.
The 23-year-old Robertson, younger brother of Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson, played in a career-high 69 games last season, scoring 15 goals and 22 points. It was the first season of his professional career where he did not spend any time in the AHL.
Unfortunately, Robertson's season ended on a sour note as he only appeared in three of the Leafs' 13 playoff games, though he scored one goal and two points.
The Leafs selected Robertson at No. 53 overall in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft. In 156 NHL games, the Pasadena, Calif., native has 32 goals and 56 points to go along with a plus-2 rating.
