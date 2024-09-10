Trade Interest Growing for Maple Leafs Forward
The Toronto Maple Leafs seemingly resolved their issues with forward Nick Robertson whenever they announced a new contract was finalized. The team signed Robertson to a one-year contract that will pay him $875,000 in 2024-2025.
Just hours after the Maple Leafs and Robertson signed the deal, there are already reports that the drama is not over. According to The Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli, the belief is that the Leafs are still attempting to trade Robertson despite the new deal. Sharing an update via his X account, the insider went into further detail.
"Despite new contract, belief is Nick Robertson still more likely to be traded than open the season with the Leafs," he wrote. "There is still sold interest in Robertson. And it's always easier to trade an asset under contract as opposed to an RFA, which helped him sign."
The update from Seravalli is a surprise, but is consistent with how this story has progressed this offseason. Robertson reportedly requested a trade from the Maple Leafs earlier this summer, and if that request is still in place, a new deal wouldn't negate that. As Seravalli points out, getting a deal done could increase the likelihood of being moved before the season.
If Seravalli is correct in his reporting, Robertson is taking a calculated risk to get what he wants. A contract that pays under $1 million should be palatable for lots of NHL teams, and if there is any interest a deal can be done. Training camp is just a few weeks away, giving the Maple Leafs a new, but limited window to facilitate a trade.
Robertson is hoping this is the first of many seasons he plays only in the NHL. Since being drafted by the Maple Leafs in 2019, he's gone back and forth from the AHL to the NHL. Last year he elevated his play to a new level and played 56 games with the Maple Leafs. He recorded 14 goals and finished with 27 points, and the belief is that he can grow those totals and be a 20-goal scorer or even better. Now that he's under contract, the Leafs are hoping this matter is resolved one way or another as soon as possible.
