Maple Leafs Settle Final Arbitration Case
The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed restricted free agent Nick Robertson to a one-year deal worth $1.825 million, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reports.
The arbitration hearing for Robertson and the Maple Leafs was set for Sunday, but they manage to settle at the 11th hour. Robertson previously set his value at $2.25 million for the case, while the Maple Leafs set it at $1.2 million.
With this deal, all 11 players who elected salary arbitration have agreed to a deal before their hearings, as have the two players whose teams elected arbitration.
Robertson, younger brother of Dallas Stars standout Jason Robertson, requested a trade from the Maple Leafs last offseason, but eventually accepted a one-year deal worth $875,000 to stay in Toronto. The 23-year-old then appeared in a career-high 69 games, scoring 15 goals and 22 points while averaging 12 minutes of ice time per night. Unfortunately, he only appeared in three of Toronto's 13 playoff games, scoring one goal and two points.
The Maple Leafs selected Robertson at No. 53 overall in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft. He has scored 32 goals and 56 points in 156 NHL games.
Toronto underwent a major change this offseason by letting go of longtime star Mitch Marner, sending him to the Vegas Golden Knights in a sign-and-trade. In turn, they brought in depth pieces such as Matias Maccelli and Dakota Joshua, and re-signed key players such as Matthew Knies and John Tavares. Now with their final RFA signed and just over $1 million in cap space, their offseason seems to be mostly complete.
