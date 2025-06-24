Canucks Have Numerous Trade Options for Star Goalie
After a brutal 2024-25 NHL season, the Vancouver Canucks are hopeful to bounce back next year with a return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. While the Canucks look for improvements, their lineup might see a number of changes as they look to retool this offseason.
One name that has appeared in the trade rumor mill is Canucks star goalie Thatcher Demko. After missing the start of the 2024-25 season with an injury and going 10-8-3 in 23 games played, the Canucks might start looking in a new direction between the pipes.
If the Canucks are planning on throwing Demko’s name into the goalie market, there is sure to be no shortage of teams with interest in the former Vezina Trophy Candidate.
According to The Fourth Period, teams like the Philadelphia Flyers, San Jose Sharks, Edmonton Oilers, and Detroit Red Wings are all in the market for goalie upgrades. It’s not clear if these teams are directly targeting Demko, but it seems the Canucks will have options.
Demko struggled this past season, but entering the final year of his deal might spur a change in his game. Especially if given the change at a change of scenery, Demko could easily rebound as his Vezina-candidate form.
In 242 career games over eight seasons, Demko has a 126-89-20 record with a .910 save percentage and 2.80 goals against average. Following a 35-14-2 season in 2023-24, Demko finished second in Vezina voting, losing out to Winnipeg Jets superstar Connor Hellebuyck.
At $5 million for the final year of his contract, Demko is also an affordable piece as any team’s starting goalie.
The Canucks signed Kevin Lankinen to a five-year extension thanks to his impressive run in 2024-25, and Arturs Silovs just led the Canucks’ American Hockey League affiliate a Calder Cup championship and was named playoff MVP.
With Lankinen locked up and Silovs possibly ready to take the next step, the Canucks might be pushing Demko out of Vancouver. Teams are sure to be lined up waiting to call the Canucks for Demko's talents.
