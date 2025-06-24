Canucks AHL Affiliate Captures First Calder Cup
The 2024-2025 season didn’t go according to plan for the Vancouver Canucks, but their AHL affiliate is celebrating. Following a 3-2 Game 6 win over the Charlotte Checkers in the Calder Cup Finals, the Abbotsford Canucks captured the first Calder Cup in the organization’s history.
The Canucks are trying to get back in touch with their identity in their search to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and perhaps they should take a lesson from their affiliate. The Abbotsford Canucks capped off an excellent run with a comeback victory to secure the series win. The Checkers were up 2-0 in the contest, but the Abby Canucks stormed back with three unanswered tallies, including the 14th goal of the postseason from winger Linus Karlsson. The 25-year-old winger was a leading performer for the Canucks during the entire Calder Cup Playoffs. His second period goal proved to be the game winner and series-clincher for Abbotsford.
It was an impressive run from start to finish for Abbotsford. They eliminated some talented squads in the Tucson Roadrunners, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, and the Texas Stars to get to the final round. The Checkers, the affiliate the of the Florida Panthers, were hoping to bring another championship to the organization. Abbotsford stood tall in the Calder Cup Finals, and they are the champions for the 2024-2025 season.
A group of veteran players were the key for the Canucks. In goal was Arturs Silovs, who has 19 regular-season NHL games and 10 NHL playoff games under his belt. He was sensational in the Calder Cup Playoffs, recording five shutouts and posting a goals-against average of just over 2.00 in 25 starts.
Up front, forwards like Karlsson, Arshdeep Bains, Sammy Blais and Phillip Di Guiseppe all have enjoyed tenures in the NHL. Bains, the undrafted winger with 21 NHL games of experience, was a point-per-game player during their championship run.
The NHL team hopes to emulate this success in the upcoming season. With excellent goaltending, mobile defense, and a strong group of forwards like the Abbotsford Canucks received during their Calder Cup run, the Vancouver Canucks can find success in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!