What’s Next For Calder Trophy Favorite Lane Hutson?
What Montreal Canadiens emerging superstar defenseman Lane Hutson just did in the NHL, pundits argued, he would never be able to achieve.
Hutson played all 82 games during his rookie campaign, and the 20-year-old Calder Trophy favorite as the league’s best rookie for the 2024-2025 season did things that are abnormal for an NHL rookie defenseman.
Scoring out the rate that Hutson did isn’t unheard of. It’s just that the list of rookie defensemen made to score more points in the rookie season is quite illustrious. Hutson played 82 games and posted six goals and 60 assists for 66 points.
Other defenseman who achieved the feat include:
- Larry Murphy achieved his top rank in 1980-81, recording 16 goals and 60 assists for 76 total points.
- Brian Leetch achieved the second spot in 1988-89, pencilling in 23 goals and 48 assists, equalling 71 points.
- Gary Suter, played his rookie season in 1985-86, finishing with 18 goals and 50 assists for 68 points.
- Phil Housley etched himself as the fourth most productive rookie defenseman in 1982-83, recording 19 goals and 47 assists, for a total of 66 points.
Hudson‘s rookie year totals are better than all of the league's current premier defenseman. The likes of Cale Makar, Miro Heiskanen and Quinn Hughes. They all had less successful Calder seasons than Hutson.
This isn’t indicative of what is next, but it is certainly a nice measuring stick for No. 48 on the Canadiens' blueline.
Surely he will improve, mature and get stronger, but what exactly that means in year two is the question. One thing is certain, and that is for Hutson to continue his insane growth. He will need to continue getting stronger, but also building chemistry with his teammates. This will come with more reps.
With the Calder Trophy nearly in reach, the 2025-26 season awaits us, and if another shot is to be had, all eyes will be on how Hutson handles the pressure in his sophomore season.
The Bell Centre awaits the 2025-26 chapter of the rebuild, which will hopefully see the team move from wildcard squeak in to the top three in the Atlantic. It's certainly setting the bar high, but how else do you improve?
Hutson’s paint brush will conceivably be ready to make art on another big canvas next season.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!