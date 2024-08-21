Jets Goaltender Named Biggest Loser of Offseason
The Winnipeg Jets had a very successful season in 2023-2024, earning 110 points in the regular season and second place in the Central Division. Despite a 52-win campaign, the Jets couldn't get past the first round of the playoffs, losing in five games to the Colorado Avalanche.
In response, the Jets did mostly nothing. They are bringing back the same forward group, sans center Sean Monahan and Tyler Toffoli. They lost defenseman Brenden Dillon to free agency and bought out the contract of defender Nate Schmidt.
The biggest hold over for the Jets is their elite goaltender and most important player, Connor Hellebuyck. Winning his second career Vezina Trophy, he carried the Jets to their 52 victories and playoff berth. At the top of his game, the Jets didn't feel the need to add to their roster. But according to Bleacher Report, it's why the Jets and Hellebuyck are some of the biggest losers of the offseason. Adam Gretz expounded on why the MVP-caliber goaltender is in such a difficult position.
"As long as he is in the lineup and playing at that level, the Jets are going to be a formidable opponent and will have a chance on most nights," he wrote. "That is the power of having an elite franchise goalie. But the problem with having an elite franchise goalie like Hellebuyck is they tend to trick teams and front offices into thinking their team is better than it actually is because the goalie can mask so many flaws. The front office gets complacent and doesn't feel pressure to change things, the team gets stuck, and it eventually wastes its goaltending gift."
Gretz makes a compelling argument. The Jets have been bounced in the first round of the postseason the last two seasons, didn't make the playoffs in 2021-2022, and lost in the second round during the shortened 2020-2021 and 2019-2020 seasons. In that time, Hellebuyck's won two Vezina Trophies and been consistently in the conversation of the top three goaltenders in the league. If that isn't squandering a goaltending gift, I don't know what is.
Heading into the 2024-2025 campaign, Hellebuyck is slated to have another fantastic season but it's unlikely the Jets will be able to ride that momentum to playoff success. It's reminiscent of Sisyphus from Greek mythology. Hellebuyck keeps pushing that boulder up the hill for the Jets, shouldering the responsibility and getting so close, only for it to fall back down. Nonetheless, Hellebuyck heads inton next season ready to push that boulder and the Jets, back up the mountain.
