Jets Crush Latest Superstar Signing
The Winnipeg Jets finalized an agreement with forward Gabe Vilardi, signing him to a six-year contract with an average annual value of $7.5 million. The Jets and their rising 25-year-old restricted free agent forward avoided arbitration with this new deal, and now the organization has one of its best offensive players under contract for the long term.
Simply put, the Jets knocked this contract out of the park. Vilardi is coming off the best season of his NHL career with Winnipeg. In 71 regular season contests, he scored 27 goals and added 34 assists for 61 points. It was the third consecutive season he eclipsed the 20-goal mark, but this past year he added a consistent and complementary playmaking element.
As a result, Vilardi became one of the most essential pieces of the Jets' team. The injury he sustained at the end of the regular season forced him to miss 11 games plus the start of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He managed to return for nine postseason contests, scoring one goal and four points. He didn't look 100% during the playoffs, however, and the Jets as a whole faltered in the second round.
Nonetheless, the breakout season was a sign of Vilardi becoming the most complete version of himself. He's established himself as a top-six winger who has excellent chemistry with top center Mark Scheifele. The line of Vilardi, Scheifele, and Kyle Connor played over 900 minutes together during the 2024-2025 season. According to MoneyPuck, they controlled just under 53% of the expected goals while on the ice. That makes sense when you consider how each of the three performed individually. Each player on the top line exceeded 25 goals and 60 points. That's a dominant trio.
He's also an excellent resource on the power play. Last season, he notched a career-best 12 goals and 25 points on the man advantage. He has a booming shot. When he lets it fly, he can rocket the puck past the goaltender, and that's exactly what Winnipeg has let him do on the power play. It's one of many ways the Jets have unlocked the next level for Vilardi.
The Jets remain one of the top teams in the Western Conference. Last year's Presidents' Trophy winner is expected to compete for the Stanley Cup again in the 2025-26 season. Vilardi is a massive piece of that equation, and the Jets did a fantastic job of keeping him around for the next six seasons.
