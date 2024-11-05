Jets Have Put NHL on Notice
The Winnipeg Jets are playing the best hockey in the NHL to start the season. With an 11-1 record through their first 12 games, the team sits atop the league standings and has come in an number one in the first two Breakaway onSI power rankings.
Following a disappointing first-round loss in the postseason, the Jets entered the 2024-2025 campaign as an afterthought. They weren't very active in the offseason either, leading many to believe the team might take a step back. With this amazing start through the first month, however, it has the NHL on notice.
League insider and The Athletic writer Pierre LeBrun recently stopped by TSN's SC with Jay Onrait to discuss all of the latest in the NHL. When the Jets came up, LeBrun quoted an anonymous rival general manager to illustrate a point: Winnipeg is a legitimate Stanley Cup contender this season.
"You know, they are as legit as they get." the anonymous rival GM said. "Their lineup is layered in a way that they can sustain injuries to key players more than most teams in the cap system.
To LeBrun, it makes complete sense and coincides with the growing belief in the Jets around the league. One of the reasons he points out is that their salary cap management has been elite, thanks to the work of general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff. Despite Winnipeg being one of the least desired locations in the NHL, they've retained many top-tier players at impressive rates.
"Some of the contracts Cheveldayoff has signed on this team," LeBrun said. "Kyle Connor at $7.1 million, are you kidding me?"
It's all led to the NHL taking notice and recognizing that the Jets are a threat. Now, it's on Winnipeg to maintain this strong start and prove it once the postseason comes around. They have the roster already to be a championship team in 2025, and the rest of the NHL finally agrees.
