Jets Sign Superstar Forward To Huge Extension
While it dragged on for what appeared like an eternity, the Winnipeg Jets locked up their unrestricted free agent to be Kyle Connor to an enormous 8-year, $96-million ($12 million AAV) deal that will keep him under contract with the team until the end of the 2033-34 season.
Connor, 28, had his best statistical season in 2024-25, posting 41-56-97 in 82 games, and adding 17 points in 13 playoff games. This marked the seventh season that he has produced 30-plus goals, and his 56 assists established a new career benchmark, surpassing his previous career best of 49 in 2022-23.
Drafted 17th overall in the loaded 2015 NHL Draft, Connor played just one collegiate season with the University of Michigan Wolverines, where he racked up a ton of accolades, including most points (71) and most goals (35).
After signing his Entry-Level contract, Connor suited up for 20 games with the Jets during the 2016-17 season, but he made his mark with the AHL's Manitoba Moose by recording 25 goals,19 assists for 44 points in 52 games.
The Jets know that Connor's unique run-and-gun style is something they needed to keep around, and with aging core players like Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck, this signing was crucial to keep the team in win-now mode. After leading the league with 116 points, five more than the second-best Washington Capitals, and their 56 wins cleared the Capitals by five.
Canadian teams have been hard at work this week, following the Edmonton Oilers' captain, signing a new two-year extension to start the week, in hopes of winning now.
Connor's new deal makes him the highest-paid player in Jets history, surpassing Hellebuyck and Scheifele's identical seven-year, $59.5 million deals that are set to expire in 2030. The pair signed on the same day, just before the start of the 2023-24 NHL season.
The deal for Connor also features a full no-movement clause, ensuring that he is in control of where he wants to play, should things go awry in Winnipeg. Certainly, nobody wants to think that way, but with the frequency of bridge and shorter-term deals increasing, having flexibility on a long-term deal is likely factored in.
Though that is something to discuss in the future, as Connor and the Jets are adamant on winning now, and getting the Stanley Cup with their current core, with a powerhouse team that wants to show their capabilities.
