Jets Superstar Eager to Play With Stanley Cup Champion
The Winnipeg Jets were the best regular season team in the NHL last season. It wasn’t enough to propel them to the Stanley Cup championship, however. They were nearly eliminated in the opening round by the St. Louis Blues, and ultimately were defeated by the Dallas Stars in the second round.
After a Presidents’ Trophy season in 2024-2025, the Jets are heading into the 2025-2026 campaign with an overhauled roster. The most notable addition is former Stanley Cup champion and captain of the Chicago Blackhawks Jonathan Toews. The 37-year-old center hasn’t played in the NHL in two years due to health reasons, but he’s back and ready for another run. Making things even sweeter is that Toews can play for his hometown Jets.
If anyone is more excited about Toews playing in Winnipeg this year, it’s Jets superstar center Mark Scheifele. Coming off a career-high 87 points, the 32-year-old forward recently told reporters how excited he is to play with Toews. Before he participated in the Rogers Legends of Hockey event as part of the PGA Tour Champions stop at the Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, he discussed what having the living legend means to the team and community.
“Obviously he’s a legend not just in the NHL, but Winnipeg especially,” he said. “I had a number of conversations with him this summer, he’s obviously really excited to get back playing hockey and to be with our group. I’m very excited to have a guy with his stature and his experience and all the above. I’m really excited to play with him.”
Toews brings 1,067 regular-season games of experience to the Jets. A 12-time 20-goal scorer with the Blackhawks, he’s amassed 372 goals and 883 points in those contests.
But his biggest impacts have come in the postseason. He led the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cup championships as captain, lifting the trophy in 2010, 2013 and once more in 2015. He has 137 postseason contests under his belt, recording 45 goals and 119 points.
Toews last played an NHL game in April of 2023. During the 2022-2023 campaign, he played in just 53 total games as his health worsened. Still, he produced 15 goals and 16 assists for 31 points and was celebrated by the Chicago faithful in his final appearance at the United Center.
Now, Toews and Scheifele have the chance to lead Winnipeg to a place they’ve never been before. As the Jets seek their first ever Stanley Cup, the roster is excited for the challenge of following up on and improving upon their 2024-2025 season.
