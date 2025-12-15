NHL Lessons Learned: Wild All In

The Minnesota Wild sent a shockwave through the NHL with their recent moves. Their general manager, Bill Guerin, made it clear that the organization is one that does everything it can to win. In a week of major moves around the NHL, it was the Wild’s blockbuster that stands out as the most impactful.

In addition to the Wild changing the landscape of the NHL, the Edmonton Oilers and Carolina Hurricanes have been showing the league a few things as well. All three organizations have given everyone several lessons to study and learn from as the regular season marches on.

Wild All In

Everyone had their eyes on the New Jersey Devils or a team in the Eastern Conference, but it was the Minnesota Wild who went all in and acquired Quinn Hughes. The former Norris Trophy-winning defender is now tasked with pushing the Wild over the edge in a loaded Central Division and Western Conference.

It was a blockbuster of a deal to bring Hughes to Minnesota, with the Wild giving up prized young defender Zeev Buium and 60-point forward Marco Rossi, plus more assets. It’s a steep price to pay, but if it’s a championship one, that price feels much cheaper come summer.

Oilers’ Playing Musical Chairs

Right before the Wild shocked the entire NHL, the Edmonton Oilers were the ones making waves. Acquiring goaltender Tristan Jarry, the Oilers are putting their hopes in the former second-round pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins as the answer for their Stanley Cup woes. In return, the Oilers sent the Penguins Stuart Skinner, the goalie who has backstopped them through back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals losses.

It feels a bit like musical chairs, does it not? Jarry, as talented as he is, has proven absolutely nothing in terms of winning important games. He’s statistically been a below-average goalie in the second halves of regular seasons, and he has a 2-6 record in eight postseason starts with a 3.03 goals-against average and .891 save percentage.

Dec 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) during warmups before a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Hurricanes Unlikely Hero

The thing about the Carolina Hurricanes is that they always get the most out of players that other organizations cannot. Well, it seems they’ve struck gold again. This time, it’s with goaltender Brandon Bussi.

The 27-year-old puck-stopper was a career AHL goalie until this season. Suddenly, he’s a record-setting goalie. In 12 starts, he’s posted an 11-1 record, becoming the fastest goalie in NHL history to record 10 wins.

Standing at 6-foot-4, the right-handed catching goalie has been a godsend for the Hurricanes as they’ve battled injuries at the position. Giving the team much-needed depth, the Canes are once again at the top of the Metropolitan Division.

