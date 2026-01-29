Olympic Hockey Arena Showing Major Improvements

Construction crews in Milan are racing toward the finish line. The brand new Santagiulia Arena, built specifically for the Winter Olympics, faced months of scrutiny over delays and safety concerns. Still, recent reports suggest the facility is finally approaching game-ready status.

Insider Chris Johnston provided an encouraging update about the venue that will host 33 games during the Olympic tournament. The progress comes just days before Italy and France take the ice February 5 for the first contest of the women's hockey tournament.

"One week out from the start of the Milan Olympic women's hockey tournament, there are encouraging reports coming out of Santagiulia Arena," Johnston posted on social media. "Big progress in construction since the test events earlier this month. Logos and other markings now painted on the ice."

Overcoming Construction Concerns

The 14,000-seat arena became a focal point of controversy in recent months as construction delays raised questions about whether the facility would be ready for Olympic competition. NHL leaders even threatened to withhold players if safety concerns weren't addressed, adding pressure to an already tight timeline.

Test events held January 9-11 provided the first real look at the venue under game conditions. The Italian Hockey League Serie A Final Four and Italian Cup gave organizers valuable feedback about what still needed work before the world's best players arrived.

Johnston's update indicates those concerns are being addressed rapidly. The addition of Olympic logos and ice markings represents a crucial step toward creating a legitimate championship environment rather than an unfinished construction site.

Women's Tournament Takes Center Stage

The women's hockey tournament will be the first to christen Santagiulia Arena, with host Italy facing France in the opener. The 10-team tournament runs through February 19, with the United States and Canada expected to battle for gold.

The women's competition serves as the trial run for the men's tournament, which doesn't begin until February 11. That six-day gap gives organizers additional time to work out any remaining issues before NHL stars take the ice.

The ice surface dimensions sparked their own debate, measuring slightly shorter than standard NHL rinks while also being narrower than international specifications. Players will compete on a surface measuring 196.85 feet by 85.3 feet, which required adjustments but ultimately received approval from the IIHF.

Most women's preliminary round games will actually take place at Milano Rho Ice Arena, an existing venue with 5,700 capacity. Santagiulia will host select preliminary matchups along with the medal rounds for both tournaments, making the venue's readiness critical to Olympic success.

With one week remaining before puck drop, the encouraging signs from Milan suggest the women's tournament will proceed as planned with a venue worthy of hosting the pinnacle of international hockey competition.

