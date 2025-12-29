Senators' Playoff Hopes Take Hit After Goalie's Leave of Absence

The Ottawa Senators are one of many teams in the hunt for a postseason spot in the Eastern Conference. Just one point back of the final Wild Card spot, the Sens are right in the hunt.

Which makes the loss of their starting goalie a tough pill to swallow for the Senators. President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Steve Staios announced that veteran Linus Ullmark is taking a personal leave of absence from the team. There was no timeline for his return shared with the update.

That could mean Ullmark is gone for a week or two, missing just a brief period. It's also possible that this is a longer-term issue for the former Vezina Trophy-winning goalie, which would spell trouble for their playoff hopes.

Huge Burden on Backup

This hasn't been Ullmark's best season. In 28 starts, he's compiled a winning record of 14-8-5 with a 2.95 goals-against average and .881 save percentage. According to NHL EDGE, he ranked below the 50th percentile in both high-danger and mid-range shot attempts against him, which is a far cry from what made him such a successful goalie.

Still, he's the man in charge in Ottawa, and it's his net. Without him, the burden falls heavily on backup Leevi Meriläinen. The 23-year-old was a third round pick of the organization in 2020 and made his debut during the 2022-2023 campaign. He wouldn't return to the NHL until last year, when he made 11 starts and 12 appearances for the Sens.

This year, he's already started nine games and played in 10. His numbers are disappointing, with a 3.43 GAA and .874 save percentage. Suddenly, he is thrust into the starting role at a time when the Senators can't afford to fall further behind. It's a massive task for the young puck-stopper, even if he is a player the organization values greatly.

Behind him is journeyman Hunter Shepard. The 30-year-old has been a career AHL goalie, making just five NHL starts in his career and providing very little confidence for the reeling Sens.

Dec 15, 2025; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Ottawa Senators goalie Linus Ullmark (35) celebrates his win against the Winnipeg Jets during the overtime period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-Imagn Images | Terrence Lee-Imagn Images

Olympic-Sized Impact?

Another question Ullmark's leave of absence creates is the 2026 Winter Olympics. The Swedish-born netminder was slated to be part of the trio that the country would bring to Italy for the upcoming Winter Games.

Will this time away stretch far enough to keep him out of the Olympics? Or could this leave of absence lead to him declining an invitation to play? Sweden will keep a close eye on the veteran over the coming weeks, which means at least two teams are hoping for positive news soon.

