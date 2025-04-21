Senators Goalie Must Kick Postseason Trend Against Maple Leafs
Linus Ullmark might be a former Vezina Trophy-winning goalie, but the Ottawa Senators will need him to flip the switch if they want to keep up with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Senators dropped Game 1 of the Battle of Ontario by a score of 6-2, with Ullmark allowing all six goals on just 24 shots.
While this is the Senators first trip to the postseason in nearly a decade, Ullmark was a playoff regular as a member of the Boston Bruins. Just because he was a regular, however, doesn’t mean Ullmark was the star in Boston.
Ullmark entered the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs with 10 career playoff games under his belt, with a 3-6 record. Over the course of three playoff runs with the Bruins, Ullmark never sealed a series victory.
Ullmark’s three wins came against the Florida Panthers in 2023, a series in which the Bruins went with Jeremy Swayman in the deciding Game 7.
Over the course of his postseason career, Ullmark has a .877 save percentage with 39 goals allowed. Ullmark has allowed four or more goals in just over half of his career playoff games.
If the Senators want any chance of competing with the Maple Leafs, they’ll need Ullmark to find whatever makes him such a successful regular season goalie.
Ullmark put up a 25-14-3 record this season with a .909 save percentage and 2.72 goals against average. The Senators even swept the regular season series with the Maple Leafs, with Ullmark picking up a 27-save shutout in one of the wins.
The Senators have no plans to go in a different direction in net. Ullmark is their guy and he’s going to stay put.
“I like our goaltending,” Senators head coach Travis Green said. “I like our goalie a lot. He’s a good goalie. He’s won a Vezina. He’s pretty good. There’s no elephant in our room.”
Ullmark might not have the greatest playoff history, but neither do the Maple Leafs. There is plenty of time for Ullmark to change the tide and steal the show for the Senators.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!