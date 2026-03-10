Senators Road to Postseason Only Growing More Difficult

The road to the postseason is becoming even more difficult for the Ottawa Senators.

The path already wasn’t easy for the Senators. They are staring up at five teams in the Atlantic Division, all of which are in playoff positions.

Most recently, the Senators lost top defenseman Jake Sanderson to an upper body injury. According to Senators on-air producer Jackson Starr, Senators head coach Travis Green shared that Sanderson is considered week-to-week as he recovers. Now, the Sens have to dig deep and find a way to keep collecting points without one of their superstar players.

Travis Green says Jake Sanderson is week-to-week with an upper body injury. #Sens — Jackson Starr (@JacksonStarr) March 9, 2026

Was Deadline Addition Enough?

The Senators were relatively quiet at the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline. Their major move was acquiring veteran winger Warren Foegele and a conditional 2026 third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for Ottawa’s 2026 second and third-round picks.

Before arriving in Ottawa, he had recorded back-to-back 20+ goal seasons with the Kings and the Edmonton Oilers. This season, however, he netted just seven goals in 47 contests.

In two games with the Senators, he’s showing new life. He’s averaging around 12 minutes of ice time and scored the first goal with the team in his debut against the Seattle Kraken.

More than any offensive contribution, the Senators’ hope is that Foegele can come in and help solidify the team’s defense. The Sens have had no trouble scoring goals this season, averaging the ninth-most goals per game in the NHL. Stopping goals, on the other hand, has been much more trying. They’re allowing 3.14 goals per game, which ranks 19th in the NHL.

Foegele is a player who can help limit shot chances at 5-on-5 and improve their penalty kill. Both of these are crucial as every point becomes a must down the stretch.

Feb 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Ottawa Senators goaltender James Reimer (47) makes a save against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

No Reimer or Reason

One underrated move that may help push the team into the postseason is the addition of veteran goalie James Reimer. The Sens signed him to a one-year deal in January, and at first it seemed like a bit of injury insurance.

Eight starts later, and Reimer has stabilized the backup position behind Linus Ullmark. He’s posted a 4-3-1 record with a 2.52 goals-against average. The defense in front of him has looked much better lately as well, with the team allowing less than 20 shots on goal in each of his last four starts. That’s led to three wins in four opportunities for the 37-year-old puck-stopper, and it’s helped the Sens keep pace in the Eastern Conference.

Captain Brady

The Sens follow the lead of their captain, Brady Tkachuk, and they need him to take over for the remainder of their regular season schedule. He’s missed time due to injury, but he’s been on an impressive run since the 2026 Winter Olympics.

In six games since the Olympics, he’s recorded three goals and three assists, bringing his season totals to 43 points in 43 games. The Sens have multiple scorers to depend on, but it all revolves around Tkachuk. If he keeps playing well, the Senators have a chance.

