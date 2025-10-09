One Bold Prediction for Each Atlantic Division Team
The 2025-2026 NHL season is underway and the excitement is already overwhelming. Last season is now in the rear view mirror and the Atlantic Division is solely focused on knocking the defending champions off their perch. As the battle begins for the toughest division in the NHL, here’s one bold prediction for each team in the Atlantic.
Boston Bruins - David Pastrnak leads the league in scoring
The superstar winger has the entire Bruins offense on his shoulders this year, and that’s exactly how David Pastrnak wants things. He made a strong first impression to open the season, and it will continue all year long as Pastrnak claims the Art Ross Trophy next spring.
Buffalo Sabres - Rasmus Dahlin wins the Norris Trophy
Long overdue, the captain of the Buffalo Sabres will lift the first Norris Trophy of his career as he guides the Sabres back into playoff contention.
Detroit Red Wings - The Yzerplan Ends
After another year of plateauing, the era of Steve Yzerman running this team ends.
Florida Panthers - The Panthers return to the Stanley Cup Finals and lose
The Eastern Conference rightfully belongs to the Panthers until someone can unseat them. That won’t happen in the East, as they will return to a fourth-straight Stanley Cup Finals. This time, however, the Edmonton Oilers or Vegas Golden Knights or Dallas Stars are ready to end their reign and bring the Cup back to the Western Conference.
Montreal Canadiens - The Habs win the Atlantic Division
I recently wrote an article where I theorized what would derail the trajectory the Canadiens are on, but don’t be fooled by that bit of investigative work. The Canadiens are on the rise and could very much take that tangible next step and claim the division for the first time since the 2016-2017 campaign.
Ottawa Senators - Linus Ullmark is a Vezina Trophy finalist
Ullmark was beyond solid in his first year in Ottawa, and this year he takes it back to that Vezina Trophy-winning form he had with the Boston Bruins. The Senators ride the performance of their starting goalie all the way back to the postseason.
Tampa Bay Lightning - Nikita Kucherov does not lead the team in scoring
Keep your eyes on Brayden Point and Jake Guentzel, because these two forwards will lead the Tampa Bay Lightning in scoring this season, not the future Hall of Fame winger Nikita Kucherov.
Toronto Maple Leafs - The Maple Leafs miss the postseason
Please don’t come after me, Maple Leafs fans. Of all of the teams in the division, no one is dealing with a bigger loss than Toronto losing Mitch Marner. Even with all the replacements and revamped roster, it won’t be enough and the Leafs take a considerable step back in 2025-2026.
