Flyers Entering Sweepstakes for Top Canucks Center

Everyone expects the Vancouver Canucks to trade away more pieces before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline passes. After dealing captain Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild and sitting in the basement of the Western Conference standings, the Canucks are open for business as they plunge into a rebuild.

The Canucks have multiple pending unrestricted free agents that will be coveted on the trade market, with veterans like Evander Kane and Kiefer Sherwood headlining that group. But the Canucks also have a few high-priced forwards that other organizations would love to have.

One name that can't stay out of trade rumors is center Elias Pettersson. The Canucks' highest-paid player and top scorer has struggled over the past two seasons, and there is apparently a new Eastern Conference suitor entering the mix. According to a recent report from RG's Marco D'Amico, the Philadelphia Flyers are a team to watch in any potential Pettersson deal.

Why Flyers Make Sense

The Flyers are a team like the Canucks, fighting for their playoff life against some stiff competition. They also have some connections that might make a Pettersson deal make more sense.

The Flyers' head coach is Rick Tocchet. Before joining the organization, he worked with Pettersson and the Canucks as his head coach for two seasons. Tocchet earned the Jack Adams Award as the NHL's top coach, and Pettersson thrived.

Tocchet would love to have his former top center in Philadelphia, but the Flyers also have the assets to pull off a trade. As one source told D'Amico, several factors make them a team to watch in the Pettersson sweepstakes.

"A team like the Flyers — with Tocchet being very familiar with Petey and having unlocked his best offensive seasons — could make a lot of sense," the source said. "Philly has a few young centers and defensemen and lots of picks. A team to watch, I’d say."

Jan 12, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson (40) shoots the puck against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | David Kirouac-Imagn Images

Would Canucks Deal Pettersson?

The Canucks would need a haul to give up their top center, but it's very possible that he gets moved. The management team in Vancouver has made it clear that they are open to moving anyone, or at least having conversations with anyone on their roster. If they were willing to move their captain, Pettersson isn't immune.

The question is, how much would the Flyers part with to bring a top-line center to Philadelphia? And, is that price worth it as the team's pushed into playoff contention with their current group?

The Canucks are open for business, and there's sure to be even more noise on Vancouver's lineup as the season continues.

